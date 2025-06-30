Linked with at least four rival NRL teams, young Wests Tigers dummy-half Tallyn Da Silva has confirmed his future which will see him depart his current club, effective immediately.

One of the best young players in rugby league, Da Silva has recently become one of the most sought-after players over the past few months, as it was revealed that his future was seemingly not with the Wests Tigers.

Seen as a future State of Origin representative, he was granted permission by the club last week to negotiate and speak with rival teams despite initially being set to hit the open market from November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has now been made official that Da Silva has agreed to a four and a half year contract to join the Parramatta Eels, which will see him join them effective immediately and will run through to the end of the 2029 NRL season.

It is understood that the Eels have beaten out the Manly Sea Eagles, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys for his services.

Da Silva will begin training with the squad this week and will be available for selection for their Round 19 clash against the Penrith Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tallyn is a very talented hooker with great skills and a strong running game which complements our squad nicely," Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.

"His attributes match the style of football our Head Coach Jason Ryles is wanting to play, and we look forward to welcoming Tallyn and his family to our Club.”