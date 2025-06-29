Linked with at least four rival NRL teams, young Wests Tigers dummy-half Tallyn Da Silva has reportedly confirmed his future which will see him depart the club before the June 30 deadline.

One of the best young players in rugby league, Da Silva has recently become one of the most sought-after players over the past few months, as it was revealed that his future was seemingly not with the Wests Tigers.

Seen as a future State of Origin representative, he was granted permission by the club last week to negotiate and speak with rival teams despite initially being set to hit the open market from November 1.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Da Silva has now agreed to a four and a half year contract to join the Parramatta Eels, which will see him join them effective immediately and will run through to the end of the 2029 NRL season.

It is understood that the Eels have beaten out the Manly Sea Eagles, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys for his services.

MORE TO COME...