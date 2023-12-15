After being constantly in the news headlines this week, Wests Tigers flyer David Nofoaluma is reportedly unlikely to play another game for the club.

Reports emerged last weekend that Nofoaluma, the greatest try-scorer in Tigers' history, had not turned up to training since last Wednesday after claims of poor treatment from the football department at the club.

It was understood at the time that Nofoaluma struggled physically during the opening days of pre-season training last month, and his fitness levels were nowhere near what they should have been.

This saw him become one of the team's least impressive performers in the time trial.

He then underwent a meeting with the Tigers and RLPA on Thursday morning last week after the player lodged a complaint about how he had been treated at training.

According to Sydney Morning Herald sources familiar with the situation, the star winger returned to training on Monday but was sanctioned for not being on time for Tuesday's session.

This has seen Nofoalume being handed an official warning for being late to training, and will likely not play another game in Wests Tigers colours.

Currently on $500,000 a season for the next two years, the club have continually tried to offload Nofoaluma to rival clubs.

Continually rumoured to be leaving the club, the winger was lent to the Melbourne Storm via a loan deal at the end of the 2022 season - a time that Nofoaluma previously stated was one of the best times of his career.

The same publication previously reported that he has attracted interest from clubs in the Super League.

Outgoing Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis issued a statement earlier this week showing support for the club's greatest try-scorer.

Admitting he has a soft spot for the winger, Hagipantelis has backed him to mend his difference with head coach Benji Marshall despite his actions during pre-season training.

“My friendship goes well beyond my chairmanship or any playing contract… I took him out for his 30th birthday only last week,” Hagipantelis told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“He has found himself in a very challenging and difficult place, there's no doubt.

"I think the boy's lost at the moment, I think he has all the talent and ability in the world... he just needs to focus.

“At the moment he is not toeing the line, at the moment he has proven somewhat difficult, to manage expectations, there has been some miscommunication.

"Benji is instilling a benchmarking and a standard that he wants to enforce and David's just got to come on board, there's no way two ways about it.

“He's got it in him to do it, I know the kid, he's still got the ability… there's no reason why David can't turn it around and I'll be doing whatever I can to encourage him in that regard.”