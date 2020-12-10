The Wests Tigers have locked away forward Zane Musgrove on a new three-year deal, fending off interest from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Tigers announced Musgrove’s new contract on Wednesday night, which will tie him to the club until the end of 2024.

The 24-year old was restricted to just six NRL games for the Tigers in 2020 in his first season at the club having been hampered by a foot injury.

Musgrove was thrilled to extend his tenure at Concord.

“I’m really happy to re-sign — I feel at home with Wests Tigers,” Musgrove told weststigers.com.au.

“I feel like such a big part of this club and really want to build this to something special.

“I also feel really thankful to Madge and the club for sticking by me,” he said. “That was a big part of me staying and I can’t wait to get on the field and contribute to this club again.”

Tigers coach Michael Maguire was pleased to see the talented prop recommit.

“I’m really happy to see Zane re-sign with the club for another three years,” Maguire said.

“I know how hard Zane has had to work to get to this point in his career and I have no doubt that his best football is still ahead of him. Zane’s presence and leadership around the organisation has grown a lot in the past few years, and he has a tremendous hunger to be successful in all that he does — constantly raising the standards of himself and those around him.

“He is a player with a great work ethic who adds a lot to our side overall and I’m looking forward to watching him develop for many years to come.”

Musgrove has made 33 NRL appearances, having previously played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs from 2016-2017.