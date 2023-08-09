Wests Tigers backrower Shawn Blore could be set for an exit from the Concord-based club at the end of the season as a new club has shown interest in recruiting him for his services.

After missing the entire 2022 season with a ruptured ACL, Blore has been in and out of the Tigers' first-grade side, having only made 11 appearances- a majority of those have him coming off the interchange bench in limited minutes.

However, in his minutes on the field, the 23-year-old has shown glimpses of his potential and capabilities as a young forward. During his game time, Blore has managed 268 tackles (96.4 per cent efficiency), 783 total running metres (71 per game), three line breaks and one try.

After attempting to secure the future of Sydney Rooster Connor Watson, Super League's Hull FC has now shown an interest in Blore for next season, per Hull Live.

Hull FC, who sit in eighth position on the Super League table, have up to four overseas quota spots available for next season- the only overseas players signed with the club are Carlos Tuimavave, Tex Hoy and Ligi Sao.

This isn't the first time Blore has been linked with a move away from the Tigers. At the beginning of June, it was reported that clubs within the NRL were made aware of his availability and contract status as a potential mid-season signing.

Despite conceding the loss last week against the Canberra Raiders, the Wests Tigers will be hoping to back up their good showing as they take on the New Zealand Warriors this week as they aim to finish off the season strong. Blore will return back into the team after missing the previous match due to concussion.