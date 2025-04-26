New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster has revealed playing Marata Niukore in the front row, and handing a deserved starting opportunity to Leka Halasima was behind his forward pack shuffle for Friday night's win over the Newcastle Knights.

With the return of Rocco Berry from injury for Friday's clash, which the Warriors took out 26 points to 12 in front of a sold out Christchurch crowd, Kurt Capewell shifted back to the second-row as named on Tuesday.

The current absence of James Fisher-Harris was also set to see Jackson Ford start in the front row, but an hour out from kick-off, the Warriors confirmed versatile forward Marata Niukore would play at prop, with Leka Halasima moving into the vacant role in the second-row.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first starting appearance of Halasima's career, while Niukore found himself playing a role he has spent plenty of time in before.

Apollo Projects Stadium NZW 26 FT 12 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

"With Fish [James Fisher-Harris] being out and Kurt [Capewell] going from centres back to the back-row, we just thought it was a really good opportunity for Marata [Niukore] to play front row, and I just think Jacob Laban deserves to be in the team, and Leka [Halasima] deserves an opportunity to start," he said.

"So we just see how that went, and that would be such a learning curve for a guy like Leka for a guy in his sixth or seventh NRL game. Marata has played a lot of front row at Parramatta, so we knew he'd do a good job there."

ADVERTISEMENT

Niukore's time on the park was cut short during his opening stint due to a sin bin, then a concussion assessment, but Webster said it may be the way the Warriors stick moving forward.

"He didn't get to play for long because he got a sin bin and then a head assessment, but it looks a good option for us going forward," he said.

Jackson Ford's involvement off the bench - scoring a double and running for 147 metres, also came in for plenty of credit.

"I just think for Jacko, he has a confidence out of a good pre-season. Last year he came off an ankle surgery, this year, he got in Day 1, and once you build your confidence in your training. He is someone who doesn't complain about anything when you put him out on the field, he is always going to turn up and doesn't ask to come off," co-captain Mitch Barnett said of his front row partner.

"He is that bloke you can count on. I'm grateful we have him in the team, but really happy with how he is going."

The win leaves the Warriors sitting with a five and two record from seven games, and in third place on the NRL ladder halfway through Round 8 ahead of their Magic Round clash against the North Queensland Cowboys next Saturday.