The Canberra Raiders have seemingly confirmed forward Corey Harawira-Naera will be fit to return at the start of the 2024 NRL season.

The power-packet forward played just nine games during the 2023 campaign before suffering a scary medical effort during Round 13 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The incident, which saw the game stopped for a number of minutes, saw the forward on the ground convulsing before he was taken off the field in a medicab and then to hospital. He had regained consciousness by that point.

It was revealed post-game that Harawira-Naera had suffered a seizure, although there was no clarity provided as to why immediately afterwards.

Harawira-Naera made a quick recovery and was discharged from hospital, but didn't play another game for the remainder of the season.

The Raiders, however, took to Twitter/X earlier this week, seeming to suggest the forward is now fit and ready to return for the 2024 campaign.

We can't wait to see this guy back in 2024! October 23, 2023

In his nine games during 2023, Harawira-Naera played the first five at lock, before having a reduced role in three appearances off the bench, and then was absent from first-grade for three weeks.

The game against South Sydney marked his return in Round 13, and was his first starting appearance in the second-row for the season.

He will likely start 2024 behind Elliott Whitehead and Hudson Young for spots on the edge, while Corey Horsburgh has locked up the number 13 jersey, however, Whitehead's impending retirement at the end of the season could see Harawira-Naera move back into an increasing role for Ricky Stuart's side during 2025.

The forward is on contract with Canberra until at least the end of 2025, and has a player option in his favour for 2026.