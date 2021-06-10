Samoan international Lulio “Bunty” Afoa has extended his contract with the Vodafone Warriors for another two seasons.

The Warriors have credited Afoa’s hard work to his all-round development.

“Bunty has worked really hard on his game and I couldn’t be more pleased that he’s staying with the club,” said Vodafone Warriors head coach, Nathan Brown.

“He has put in a lot of effort on his all-round play and we expect him to continue to grow and add to his game to make him a more rounded player in the years to come.”

The signing is a reflection of Afoa’s resilience and work ethic, especially given he was ruled out of 2020 with an ACL injury. That work ethic was referenced specifically by Warriors recruitment manager, Peter O’Sullivan.

“”Bunty” has had a very good year and worked hard to improve his game.

“He’s at an age – and with the number of NRL games played – that he becomes an invaluable squad member,” said O’Sullivan.

The Warriors take great pride in re-signing their local products.

Afoa spent his younger years at St Pauls College with the majority of his upbringing in Auckland and was developed at home by the Warriors.

Warriors CEO Cameron George highlighted the significance of the re-signing.

“As a local product, we’re delighted to see “Bunty” stay on with us for two more years,” George told media today.

“He’s a well-established NRL player who will come into his prime over this year and the next two.”