The New Zealand Warriors have provided an official update on the condition of Kurt Capewell after the second-rower was ruled out of the club's ANZAC Day clash on Thursday.

The club has confirmed that Capewell sustained a throat injury in last week's match, but they have yet to provide an estimated timeline on his return.

One of the club's best players since joining from the Brisbane Broncos, Capewell has been a revelation at the Warriors and has been in the State of Origin conversation due to his good form.

The club also confirmed that utility Chanel Harris-Tavita will be out for the next four weeks with a calf injury, while Bunty Afoa will return in 6-8 weeks after he sustained a hamstring injury.

Returning to NRL this season, Harris-Tavita has played five games for the club this season and has been used as a utility off the bench in the dummy-half role and in the halves.

Playing anywhere from 8 to 71 minutes per game, Harris-Tavita has provided one try assist, made 58 tackles and made 77 total running metres.

Despite the stats not looking extremely well, he has been prominent in the middle of the park and been effective out of the ruck.

Jazz Tevage (hamstring), Demetric Sifakula (knee), Luke Metcalf (leg), and Marata Niukore (foot) also remain on the sidelines with the latter two set to return mid-season.