The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the re-signing of Adam Pompey on a new deal.

Originally off-contract at the end of 2025, Pompey had been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 last year, but the Warriors confirmed on Tuesday morning he is off the open market.

A two-year contract extension confirms his place as part of the Warriors Top 30 until at least the end of 2027.

The outside back, who can play at centre or wing, is believed to be battling an injury ahead of the 2025 season, but otherwise will be in the mix for a Round 1 spot as part of Andrew Webster's side who will be pushing to return to the finals this year after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Pompey, who played all 27 games in 2023, only managed 14 last year, but has 94 NRL games under his belt and has been a reliable performer for the Auckland-based outfit to this point of his career.

Webster labelled the 26-year-old as a player who puts his teammates first.

“Wets is such a valuable member of our squad, one of those players who always puts the team ahead of himself,” Webster said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He works so hard at his game, so reliable and dedicated. He knows his role and always wants to improve. We love having him at the club.”

Pompey, who has 23 NRL tries to his name and can also kick goals, represented the Maori All Stars in 2023 and 2024 after progressing through junior ranks in rugby union.

The outside back who debuted in 2019 has been noted for his consistency in performances, something not lost on the club's general manager of recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“Adam stands out as one of our most consistent performers,” McFadden said.

“He's a great example of a quiet achiever and is now poised to play 100 games for the club. That's a terrific achievement and a real credit to him.”

The Warriors open their 2025 NRL season against the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas.