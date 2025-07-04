Incoming New Zealand Warriors recruit, Jye Linnane, has reported for his duties early today, as he continues his rehabilitation from a recent knee surgery.

The boom five-eighth will be hoping to cement a long-term starting role with his new club, after playing a total of 36 games for the Newcastle Knights' Jersey Flegg Cup (under-21), SG Ball Cup (under-19), and Harold Matthews Cup (under-17) sides since 2021.

Warriors general manager of recruitment, pathways, and development, Andrew McFadden, was ecstatic to welcome the 19-year-old to Auckland, declaring Linnane as “an exceptional talent and a terrific young man.”

McFadden was especially intrigued by the young gun's speed and overall running game, qualities that this Warriors side will no doubt welcome with open arms.

Linnane was on a development contract with the Knights in 2025 and was said to be fitting in nicely with the NRL squad during training sessions. Unfortunately, his development was cut short with an ACL injury, which saw him sidelined from January.

The wraps on the up-and-coming half are certainly worth noting, however, having joined the Knights' under-21 side in 2023 at just 17 years of age.

He will continue his recovery process over the coming months in New Zealand, as he begins prep for his first of a three-year contract with the Warriors, starting in 2026.