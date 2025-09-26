Currently the longest-tenured New Zealand Warriors player, Bunty Afoa's time at the ‘Wahs' is drawing to a close.

After 10 seasons with the club, Afoa will be moved on, and has reportedly caught the attention of rival overseas clubs.

The 29-year-old has reportedly been offered to Super League clubs following his Warriors departure, according to All Out Rugby League, and is said to be a hot commodity as he surveys his career options for 2026.

Multiple Super League clubs are monitoring Afoa's situation while evaluating their own rosters, with many keen to continue their recruitment drives for next season.

Afoa has been shopped overseas before, but has always remained in New Zealand despite multiple links.

With no deal awaiting him in the NRL, however, he is reportedly eyeing an overseas Super League transfer once again.

No deals have been formally tabled to the Warriors cult hero, however several clubs are expected to show interest in his services as they look to improve their forward stocks for 2026.

He has featured in 145 NRL matches and eight Tests for Samoa, and would be a handy pickup for any Super League club's forward pack.