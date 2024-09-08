The New Zealand Warriors' season may have ended in disappointment, but that hasn't stopped one of their forwards from reportedly attracting interest from several Australian clubs in the NRL.

Debuting with the Warriors in 2016, Bunty Afoa quickly found himself as a key member of the club's forward pack, registering over 20 matches in five consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2023.

However, the 28-year-old only managed nine appearances this season and regularly found himself down the pecking order and playing in the NSW Cup, overlooked in favour of younger talent such as Leka Halasimi.

Playing the fewest games since his debut season, Afoa is contracted with the club until the end of next season, but his tenure may come to a close sooner than expected.

Able to negotiate with rival teams from November 1, Afoa has caught the attention of several Australian clubs in the NRL, per Wide World of Sports.

While the publication hasn't released the teams interested in his services, it understands that he is being sounded out for the 2025 season. This would require the Warriors to grant him an early release from his contract.

Throughout his career, he has racked up 138 showings at first-grade level and even represented Samoa on eight occasions between 2016 and 2022.

Confirming the departures of Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks), Jazz Tevaga and Shaun Johnson (retirement) on Sunday, the club will soon turn its attention to players off-contract at the end of next season, which includes Afoa.

The Warriors have 13 players who will be free to negotiate with rival teams from November 1 for the 2026 season and onwards. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Te Maire Martin headline this list.

But it also includes Tom Ale, Jackson Ford, Tohu Harris, Edward Kosi, Ali Leiataua, Marcelo Montoya, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Adam Pompey, Taine Tuaupiki, and Dylan Walker.