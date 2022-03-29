The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed interchange forward Bayley Sironen has tested positive to coronavirus and will be forced to isolate for the next week.

Sironen was a shock withdrawl from the Warriors' squad for this Sunday's clash with the Brisbane Broncos in Redcliffe after playing three solid games to start his season off the bench for the struggling side.

The Warriors, who claimed their first win of the season on Friday evening in a dour affair against the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt, now hold a one and two record.

In a club statement, the Warriors confirmed Sironen is self isolating and should be fit to return to training next week.

His spot on the bench for the match with Brisbane has been taken by Jack Murchie, although Murchie could yet be promoted to start if Eliesa Katoa fails to overcome an eye injury.

Also amongst the reserves if that were to occur are Ben Murdoch-Masila and Pride Petterson-Robati.

Sironen only managed 21 and 29 minutes respectively across the opening two rounds of the competition, before playing 58 minutes in the Round 3 victory over the Tigers.

In that match, he ran for 53 metres, made 20 tackles and added a tackle bust to the winning effort.

While the club are dealing with Sironen being out of the match, they are somewhat hopeful of an early return from injury for star half Shaun Johnson, who has been named amongst the reserves for Sunday's clash.