The New Zealand Warriors are looking to add five loan players, with David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa all set to return to New Zealand, report Stuff.

The quartet have booked flights on July 27 due to family reasons.

The four players have decided to go against waiting for the July 19 deadline to get a response from the NRL. They have instead booked flights to return home on July 27, which is the earliest they can leave due to the New Zealand government’s restrictions on flights.

The Warriors are also without Leivaha Pulu, who left Australia earlier this month, meaning the club’s squad will be seriously thin.

Warriors CEO Cameron George admits it may be tough to get loan players as many other clubs are battling with injuries at this stage of the season.

“It’s getting more challenging with the loan players because more clubs are experiencing injuries as the season goes on,” George told Stuff.

“So we’ve got to continue to work with the active lists that are out there and see whether we can get the right people to help.

“We’ve also got some good young kids there, but we don’t want to push them into a situation too early in their career.”