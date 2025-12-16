The South Sydney Rabbitohs and New Zealand Warriors are set to make NRLW history.

Both clubs have entered a landmark NRLW pathways partnership, beginning in the 2026 season.

The agreement will provide a direct pathway for Rabbitohs-contracted players to progress into the NRLW through the Warriors, while also allowing Warriors-contracted NRLW players to gain valuable match experience in Australia via South Sydney's Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership program.

Under the partnership, Rabbitohs players will have the opportunity to train and trial with the Warriors ahead of the 2026 NRLW season, while Warriors players not selected for weekly NRLW fixtures will be eligible to play for South Sydney during the NSW Women's Premiership season.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said the partnership would significantly strengthen the club's female pathways and improve recruitment and retention.

“This will help us with recruitment and retention as players contracted to South Sydney will have a clear pathway to the NRLW through the partnership with the Warriors, something our players have not had in the past,” Solly said.

He added that the agreement aligned with the club's broader commitment to women's rugby league across all levels.

“At some stage we will have our own NRLW team, but until then it is important that every player in our system can see a pathway to the elite level.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George said the partnership would be mutually beneficial and provide a major boost to both clubs' women's programs.

“It's a fantastic outcome for the Rabbitohs and for us, a huge boost for the women's programmes at both clubs,” George said.

“We've been looking for ways to improve our women's pathways and this is ideal.”

The Warriors' NRLW head coach and football staff will also benefit from the arrangement, with players able to gain consistent high-level match exposure throughout the season.

The 2026 NRLW season is set to commence in July, with the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership running alongside the competition.

The Tarsha Gale Cup and Lisa Fiaola Cup competitions will begin in February 2026.