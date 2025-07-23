Kevin Walters was formally announced as the new Australia Kangaroos coach on Wednesday, and it seems he has already gotten to work on his first order of business.\r\n\r\nThe former Brisbane Broncos coach is expected to use his Red Hill ties to convince superstar prop Payne Haas not to depart from the Kangaroos before this year's Ashes series.\r\n\r\n\u201cI just want to explain to those players that are contemplating (defecting), I totally understand their situation but let's get the Kangaroos opportunity in front of them and see where they're at with that," Walters told The Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_220082" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 21: Payne Haas of the Broncos celebrates after scoring a try during the round three NRL match between Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium, on March 21, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHaas expressed his aspirations of donning the Samoan logo earlier this year, and revealed he would make a definitive call on his representative future after this year's State of Origin series.\r\n\r\nWhile no official call has been made, the international heavyweights are at risk of losing their Australian enforcer, after Samoa approached both him and Queensland Maroons star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, in a bid to convince the pair to defect ahead of the 2026 World Cup.\r\n\r\nWhile many believe Haas' cultural ties will lead him to Samoa, the ARLC has faith that his close ties with Walters will keep him in green and gold, after the Broncos great convinced him to remain in Brisbane a few years ago following a release request.\r\n\r\nPayne Haas is the most destructive prop on the planet, and while Walters admitted the Kangaroos have "plenty of depth", none can quite match the ferocity that the NSW Blues star can bring to the international stage.