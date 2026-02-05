One of Australian sport's hottest young commodities will test his wares against his cross-code contemporaries in a new reality television program.

On the back of a talismanic finals campaign that ended the Brisbane Broncos decades-long title drought, Reece Walsh will team up with Parramatta speedster Josh Addo-Carr, and Jillaroos darlings Ali Brigginshaw and Jamie Chapman.

The quartet will take part in 'Rivals', a show that will pit Australian rules, rugby league and rugby union athletes against one another, in a series of science-backed performance challenges.

These tests have been designed in consultation and overseen by the Australian Institute of Sport, measuring the athletic fundamentals across the three sporting codes – speed, agility, power, endurance.

Two male and two female athletes will represent each code in the series of challenges, and the calibre and resumes of the chosen athletes is particularly compelling.

Walsh's battles with fellow Brisbane-based youngster, Will Ashcroft, will be appointment viewing, but how he fares against the man who brutally knocked him out in the first seven minutes of a State or Origin clash, in 2024, is sure to generate headlines.

Host Jack Riewoldt, a Richmond Tigers legend, voiced his excitement, ahead of the program's airing, slated for early March.

"From my experience, this has been a constant debate, so it's exciting to see a competition that brings a diverse range of talent go head-to-head on an issue that's sparked national discussion for years. I might be biased, but looking at the talent involved, this is definitely one to watch," he said.

Team Rugby League:

Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos, Australian Kangaroos, QLD Maroons)

Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels, Australian Kangaroos, NSW Blues)

Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos, Australian Jillaroos, QLD Maroons)

Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans, Australian Jillaroos, NSW Blues)

Team Aussie Rules:

Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood Magpies)

Will Ashcroft (Brisbane Lions)

Monique Conti (Richmond Tigers)

Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide Power)

Team Rugby Union:

Joseph Suaalii (NSW Waratahs, Wallabies)

Harry Wilson (Queensland Reds, Wallabies)

Ashley Marsters (Western Force, Wallaroos)

Desiree Miller (NSW Waratahs, Wallaroos)