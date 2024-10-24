Sydney Roosters, star halfback Sam Walker, will reportedly re-sign with the club in a major boost ahead of the November 1 deadline.

Walker's future has been under the microscope in recent times after a stunning season, cruelly ended by an ACL injury that knocked him out of the finals campaign for the tri-colours.

The ACL injury will see Walker ruled out for at least the first half of the 2025 NRL season as well in what will be a major blow for the Roosters and their hopes of going a couple of steps better than this year.

But in the meantime, the club will hope to secure the possible future Queensland Maroons State of Origin representative to a new long-term deal.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, Walker would be free to head to free agency from November 1, but The Sydney Morning Herald is now reporting that won't be happening, with the halfback set to agree to a two-year contract extension before the deadline ticks by in a week's time.

It will mean the young gun - already rapidly gaining NRL experience - will be locked up as a Rooster until 2027, where the club will hope he can develop a new combination with Sandon Smith, who is likely to take over the number six jumper from Luke Keary in 2025 after the veteran's departure to the English Super League.

It's understood the contract extension from the Roosters has been tabled to Walker for months now, with the halfback mulling over whether or not to sign it.

The halfback told Nine News that his decision is 'getting closer' and confirmed he was looking forward to its confirmation, which will reportedly come with a big payday.