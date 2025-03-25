Sydney Roosters star halfback Sam Walker has implored hooker Brandon Smith to not leave the club before the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Smith has had a tumultuous stint at the Roosters, and even more so in the last six months.

Injuring his ACL in Round 26 last season, it became apparent over the off-season that his contract expiry at the end of 2025 would not be receiving an extension into 2026 once the club signed Reece Robson from the North Queensland Cowboys.

Smith has since signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs from the start of 2026, with some speculation he could leave the club early, potentially as soon as he is recovered from his knee injury.

The Roosters, who are without multiple players from last year's roster, surprised the Penrith Panthers last weekend and are attempting to win as many games as possible before the return of Brandon Smith and Sam Walker (who injured his ACL at the same time), to make a possible push for the finals.

Walker, speaking to 9 News revealed he wants Smith to play alongside him during the second half of this season.

"It's obviously disappointing losing Brandon, but it's a great opportunity for him to continue his career. We're both still to come back from ACL injuries together at the moment and he's looking really good," Walker said.

"The quality of footballer he is, fingers crossed we can both get back out there in June or July and we can push for the finals this year for the Roosters."

The Roosters, who are one and two to start the season, were already dealing with the losses of Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Luke Keary, and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves prior to the dual injuries.

They also let Terrell May leave the club late in the off-season.

He has since joined the Wests Tigers.

Walker and Smith are due back on field anytime after Round 12, pending recovery timelines.