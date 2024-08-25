Jared Waerea-Hargreaves made his much-anticipated return to the field for the Sydney Roosters in their clash against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday, but his comeback has quickly been overshadowed by controversy.

The Roosters enforcer, who had just completed a four-week suspension, found himself in hot water yet again following an incident in the 18th minute involving former teammate Sam Verrills.

Play was allowed to continue, and in the ensuing set, the Titans scored. During the break in play, the bunker picked up a sickening shoulder to the face of Verrills, who to his credit had got up and played the ball without too much complaint.

Waerea-Hargreaves, known for his aggressive playing style and consequently a long history of suspensions, was sent to the sin bin for ten minutes after the tackle on Verrills.

This latest incident raises the possibility of another potential and long suspension, which could have ramifications for the Roosters as they eye a deep run in the finals.

Further compounding the situation, Joseph Sua'ali'i was taken from the field in the first half nursing a potentially serious shoulder injury.

A victory over the Titans would see the Roosters leapfrog the Penrith Panthers, who stumbled against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday.