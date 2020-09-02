Any hopes of Melbourne Storm retaining Suliasi Vunivalu have been dashed as the winger is set to commit to the Queensland Reds and Rugby Australia reports The Australian’s Brent Read.

Vunivalu signed a deal to switch codes last year, but given the financial situation the code was in, there were doubts if he would actually commit to the cause.

Now it seems there are no more doubts over the deal after union officials convinced Vunivalu that the deal is safe and with that knowledge he is set to honour the initial contract.





Read reports that he has told Melbourne Storm that he will not be part of their plans for next year.

The Storm is also set to lose another winger Josh Addo-Carr despite having a year on his contract, as he keeps on pursuing a move to Sydney.