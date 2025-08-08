The Newcastle Knights are gearing up to secure a major retention coup, as they look to create a winning squad in the Hunter.

After talk of a potential club switch, The Daily Telegraph have reported that Tyson Frizell will extend his time in Newcastle, with a one-year deal on the horizon.

Heading into his 17th NRL season, the 33-year-old has been one of the Knights' most consistent performers.

While his NSW Blues representative days are behind him, the veteran back-rower has cemented himself as a mainstay in this Knights pack, mirroring the impressive longevity of fellow veteran forward Josh Papali'i.

Despite it looking like Frizell would retire at season's end, Sports Confidential understands he will, in fact, be playing on into 2026.