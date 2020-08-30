The Raiders and Bulldogs have confirmed their lineups for the match at GIO Stadium.
2020-08-30T08:30:00Z
|1
|C Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|Jordan Rapana
|3
|Jarrod Croker
|4
|Curtis Scott
|5
|Nick Cotric
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|George Williams
|10
|Dunamis Lui
|14
|Tom Starling
|16
|Ryan Sutton
|11
|John Bateman
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|15
|Joseph Tapine
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Siliva Havili
|13
|Hudson Young
|17
|Matthew Timoko
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange