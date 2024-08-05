Penrith Panthers duo Izack Tago and Isaah Yeo, and Canberra Raiders players Jordan Rapana and Danny Levi have all accepted early guilty pleas and will be fined after being charged by the NRL's match review committee from Sunday's games.

Tago and Yeo were charged from the Panthers' win over the Newcastle Knights on Sunday for incidents that occurred within a minute of each other.

Tago was pinged for a careless high tackle on Kalyn Ponga, and while he was able to stay on the field, there were some suggestions he may have been facing a ban.

Instead, the centre, who now has three offences on his rolling record, will pay a $3000 fine. He would have been facing two matches on the sidelines had he lost at the judiciary.

Penrith lock Yeo was charged with the same offence a minute later for a tackle on Knights' utility Phoenix Crossland. As it's a first offence on his record, he will be facing a $1000 fine.

In the later game, which saw the Raiders fall short against the Canterbury Bulldogs, both Jordan Rapana and Danny Levi were charged.

Rapana was hit with a dangerous contact charge for tripping Stephen Crichton during the second half, with the Grade 1 offence being a second on his record and seeing him hit with an $1800 fine.

Levi was also charged in the second half, with the dummy half pinged with a Grade 1 crusher tackle on Jacob Kiraz. A first offence means he will pay $1000.

All four players have accepted the early guilty plea, with Justin Olam the only player to head to the judiciary on Tuesday evening as he looks to contest the grade of a careless high tackle.