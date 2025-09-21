In yet another twist in Tom Trbojevic's contract saga, it seems the Manly Sea Eagles star could be bound for the November 1 open market.

Trbojevic had been expected to re-sign with the Sea Eagles in a move that would rubbish reports that he was unhappy in Manly, but it seems his loyalty to the Northern Beaches is beginning to wear thin.

The news comes after it was revealed that the Sea Eagles pulled their previous three-year offer of around $850,000 to $900,000 a season, and tabled a revised deal of around $750,000 a year instead, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

‘Turbo' is reportedly disheartened by the contract cut, with fears now beginning to mount that should the Sea Eagles refuse to reinstate the missing $100,000, the NSW Blues star will enter the open market.

Both parties are eager to get a deal done, but with neither budging on their asking price, it may just be a matter of time before Trbojevic inks a deal with a rival club.

Reports indicate that a deal had been agreed on last week, until the Sea Eagles decided to revise the offer, which has left Trbojevic fuming.

His management will now attempt to renegotiate a deal that would implement the missing $100,000, with the star fullback preparing for the worst should the Sea Eagles refuse to cooperate.