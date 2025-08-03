Following yet another embarrassing loss this week, the Manly Sea Eagles are in dire straits as they seek a finals berth.

Having only scored eight points in two weeks, the club is in desperate need of answers.

One question that is yet to be resolved: who plays fullback moving forward?

Anthony Seibold touched on the polarising topic in his post-match press conference, conceding a lack of confidence in making a definitive decision.

"I‘ll have a think about it," Seibold said unconvincingly.

During his side's 16-point towel up at the hands of the Sydney Roosters, Seibold made the decision to move Trbojevic back to fullback, a potential hint of what's to come.

"We went down 20 points to four with 20 minutes to go, we were chasing three tries," he said of the move.

"We had to try something."

Trbojevic is one of the most lethal attacking footballers of all time when at his best, which Seibold admitted is exactly what his side was lacking before making the change.

"We just needed to try something, what we were doing, we weren't getting any field position, and we just tried to get Turbo on the footy and start moving the footy."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 30: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles reacts during the round four NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels at 4 Pines Park, on March 30, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Now sitting at 10th on the NRL ladder, the Sea Eagles are still a chance of a finals run. However, if their recent performances are anything to go by, they won't be much of a threat if they do make it.

