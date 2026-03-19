After suffering three concussions in the 2025 NRL season, Jake Trbjoveic underwent a rigorous pre-season plan to reduce the impact of concussions and elected to wear a supposedly revolutionary headgear that will also minimise the effect of head knocks.

Trbojevic has been below his usual best in the opening two rounds though, looking slower at times.

As a result, former NRL enforcer James Graham has asked whether it is still worth it for the 32-year-old to pull on the Manly jersey each week.

"I genuinely feel for Jake Trbojevic," he said on The Bye Round.

"It's a horrible situation to be in and poor Jake is having that chat with himself. There's not many more likeable people that play with heart and passion like he does.

"I think you ask yourself the question: what's the point? If you look at Ben Trbojevic, Haumole Olakau'atu or Taniela Paseka, they're at Manly and probably aware that this year is not going well and doesn't look like it's gonna turn, but they can't tap out.

"I remember asking myself what's the point in this and looking at the risk assessment. When you're losing every week, it makes it so much more difficult to turn up to training and put yourself through that, knowing especially having the history (of concussions).

"People talk about 'never give up' - but sometimes you've got to know."

There has been a dramatic increase in the last five years of players retiring due to concussions such as Lachlan Croker, Boyd Cordner and Dale Finucane.

Another player who had a horrid history with concussions was Luke Keary.

The playmaker admitted he knows all too well what Trbojevic is going through, having experienced it himself.

"I know what that internal dialogue is, I've lived that period," Keary said.

"You know what you used to be able to do and the lack of fear you had and you could just put your head anywhere and do anything you wanted and it's not like that anymore.

"No matter how hard you tell yourself to go back to that, it's very hard and difficult to get yourself there. I wore headgear those last couple of years and Jake's doing the same, trying everything in your power to get your mind to do those things you could do when you were in your early-20s and didn't have a care in the world."

Despite the noise surrounding his future, 'Jurbo' has elected to push on.

However, one can only imagine that if Trbjoveic were to suffer one more serious concussion, he may be left with no choice but to hang up the boots.