My friends, rugby league is back.\n\nTypically there is a lull in action off field during the trials. Almost the calm before the storm.\n\n2026 has done away with that tradition in the most ridiculous of ways.\n\nWe witnessed the biggest player shift since Greg Inglis, the retirement of a modern day great, rule changes and the most dramatic change in Origin selection criteria since ... forever.\n\nWe also saw some trials footy, which took a backseat sandwiched between two massive stories.\n\nOur weekly 20 thoughts are back, which is perhaps the biggest news of all ... but absolutely isn't.\n\nBelow are 20 thoughts from the first full weekend of trial action:\n\n1. News just broke (as I type this) of the biggest Origin criteria shift I can remember. For those who missed it, players who were born in NSW or QLD, lived in either state before their 13th birthday, or whose fathers played Origin, are now eligible. This is regardless of international representation (NZ & England).\n\n2. Without too much thought, you have to believe the new rules favour NSW. Addin Fonua-Blake, Casey McLean and Briton Nikora suddenly become available. It will also favour New Zealand now that Kalyn doesn't have to choose between Queensland the Kiwis. I'm sure there are a stack of other examples but these quickly stood out.\n\n3. The Payne Haas move (he is still listed as Payne officially) was seriously the biggest player shift since Greg Inglis. Reynolds, Fonua-Blake, Cherry-Evans etc were all massive moves but we're talking about arguably a top two\/three player in the game, in his prime. We're talking about a player who could become the best ever in his position. \n\n[caption id="attachment_227528" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 05: Payne\u00a0Haas of the Broncos is tackled during the NRL Grand Final match between the Melbourne Storm at Brisbane Broncos at Accor Stadium on October 05, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n4. If the NRL wants to position the All Stars game as a true marquee contest, it can't let it end in a draw. I understand it's a pre-season game but marquee fixtures don't end in a draw. It was hugely deflating after an awesome contest.\n\n5. The biggest shock of all re Haas is the fact no one got wind of this before the story broke. Usually you hear rumblings or rumours. It was excepted that Haas would sign a one dear deal at Brisbane then wait on R360 before penning a long term contract. Out of nowhere a story broke that he'd told teammates he was headed to Sydney and within a half hour both clubs had issues statements. I didn't think rugby league could shock me anymore ... until this.\n\n6. Adam Reynolds retirement news was almost completely swallowed up by the fallout of the Haas move. I fully understand why but it's a shame as Adam Reynolds is one of the modern day greats. I fear he won't receive anywhere near the accolades his brilliant career deserves. There's every change he goes out of the game with back to back premierships.\n\n7. Oh I do love a good trial overreaction. Sharks fans blew up by messages last night after the Newtown Jets plus Toby Rudolf (out of position) copped a hiding to a much stronger Eels side. I don't think I need to explain the difference between a fringe reserve grader (or two\/three) playing in an NRL set up vs. one NRL starter, three fringe players and NSW\/Flegg players. There were about four results that saw this reaction. C'mon people.\n\n8. The above said, two sides probably should be a little worried about efforts this weekend. The almost full strength Dragons were stunned by the South Sydney reserve great squad, while the Knights (sans Ponga) were taken apart by the Bulldogs. Again though, it's a trial game. It's not the same despite what players will say in interviews.\n\n9. Another off-season of rule tinkering landed on the six-again rule being applied from the 20 metre line (rather than the 40) and an increase on the interchange bench from four players to six. I can stomach both of these changes and in a month they'll both just be accepted. I am extremely happy the ridiculous kick off rule wasn't implemented though. The last thing we need is more confusion at re-starts. \n\n10. How about the irony of famously chipper Wayne Bennett urging teams to "stop whingeing" about the new rule changes?\n\n[caption id="attachment_125887" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett smiles as he speaks to media during a NRL media opportunity at Rugby League Central on September 02, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n11. Going back to the bench changes, I like it and dislike it. On one hand, carrying two extra players means a HIA to a half or centre doesn't immediately mean the game is lopsided. Teams can name utilities to cover multiple spots now. My only worry is that the back-up half option at each club will likely be named more often that not, meaning they don't get reps in reserve grade.\n\n12. A quick look through the Perth Bears signings doesn't instil a great deal of confidence. Tyran Wishart looks the best signing to date while a few young English players with huge wraps have signed deals. That said, hopefully they announce some rusted on first graders before too long.\n\n13. The Zac Lomax situation will now drag into the NRL season proper. I, like most, am fully on the side of the Eels here. Lomax left the game to chase a dream in a competition that wasn't even official yet. He then explored playing rugby and now, as a last resort, wants back into the NRL. The Eels have every right to hold him to the contract he signed when he was released. It's up to the Storm to actually give something up. \n\n14. The Storm had no right to go to the NRL to apply a blowtorch to the situation. The NRL can't help clubs at the expense of other clubs. I think we all want Lomax in the game but the Storm don't get him for free. They need to step up and meet the Eels demands, or move in. \n\n15. The Sharks are set to announce the signing of Leigh forward Owen Trout. I don't know much about the English middle other than what I saw in his brief stint for the English team in the Ashes opener. Craig Fitzgibbon must see something in him though given Fitz has only looked outside the club on a few occasions. Addin Fonua-Blake fell into the clubs laps while Oregon Kaufusi was the only regular first grader signed after Fitzgibbon's first season with Cronulla. Must be something there.\n\n[caption id="attachment_230392" align="alignnone" width="2560"] LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Owen Trout of England runs at Australia's Lindsay Collins during the Rugby League Ashes match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n16. I know it doesn't matter but the Vegas teams really need to be playing each other in trial games. The Charity Shield meant the Dragons and Bunnies clash threw off the rotation that saw the full strength Cowboys run riot over the Panthers reserves. Not a great look.\n\n17. Is it just me or is this, by far, the least excited fans have been for the Vegas showcase? Any footy is brilliant but I'm struggling to do backflips over a Knights and Cowboys season opener. I hope to eat these words.\n\n18. Call me old fashioned but NSW vs QLD games should really be played in NSW and QLD. I don't mind the third game as a neutral venue. Perth and Melbourne seem to be working ok. That said, a game in New Zealand doesn't feel right. I'm sure it'll be fine but the fact the kick off will be super late over there is just one of the issues.\n\n19. A fair bit has been made of the likes of Matt Burton and Val Holmes missing Vegas. Burton was injured in the trial while Holmes was injured in training. Injuries happen. Players have to train and they have to play before the season proper. I understand the frustration but not calls to wrap players in cotton wool. \n\n20. Circling back to the Origin changes. Will we see Tongan\/Samoan players shift to New Zealand? Isaiya Katoa can hypothetically play for New Zealand now, knowing his Origin eligibility would not be effected. This would be a huge blow for Tonga if it were to happen. There's a few others in similar situations but his was first to mind.