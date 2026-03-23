Amid an injury crisis in the NRL, rugby league coach Lee Addison sheds light on the situation that has struck down a growing number of players early into the 2026 season on this week's episode of the Loose Carry NRL Podcast.

"It's absolute madness. Somebody needs to draw a line under this," Addison said.

Penrith's stellar start has earned more praise, with the Panthers' defence on record pace, while the Warriors also get their flowers. Plus, the team unpacks the Ryan Couchman-J'maine Hopgood incident ahead of this week's judiciary hearing.

Episode Rundown:

00:00 Intro

03:03 NUMBER UP with Darren Parkin

08:28 Teams that are going well

14:53 Couchman in hot water

18:55 The mental impact of injuries

28:39 Coach's corner: Breaking down edge defence

Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.