Jake Trbojevic has discussed where his loyalties lie as he heads into the twilight of his NRL career, while also hinting at a potential move in the future.

Trbojevic has been vocal for years about his loyalty to the Manly Sea Eagles, and while he doubled down on this sentiment in a recent interview, he did reveal a loophole in his philosophy that could see him at a new club down the line.

“I would never play against the Sea Eagles,” Trbojevic declared on SEN 1170AM's Vossy and Brandy.

Despite his trepidation against playing with another NRL club, he didn't rule out a Super League move.

“I went to the World Cup in the UK and it opened my eyes about what it would be like playing over there,” the former Blues skipper admitted.

He conceded that the time in Europe certainly sparked his interest in an overseas stint; however, he assured Manly locals of his loyalty to his current playing contract.

"I'm contracted until '26. Just focusing on the rest of the year,” Trbojevic said.

‘Jurbo' is expected to take over the captains role from the departing Daly Cherry-Evans in 2026, and with a potential extension on the horizon, it may be a while before we see the eldest Trbojevic brother make the mother to the UK.