In a week's time, the door for NRL players to change clubs immediately will slam shut for the remainder of this season.

In a perfect world, just maybe the NRL would have a proper mid-season trade window set up.

In the world we currently live in, teams are allowed to trade, or ship players elsewhere to another club effective immediately, but only up until June 30.

It means mid-season shuffles are quite rare in the NRL, unlike in other competitions around the world. Just look at the NBA in the USA, or the English Premier League in England.

Mid-season trade windows and deadlines are part of the theatre of those competitions.

Australian sport in general, when you look at it through a broader scope, have never really operated that way.

But there is still the option for players not getting minutes and out of a club's future plans to head elsewhere.

And some surely must be pushing for it.

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After scouring the rosters, playing time and the competition in general, here are the five players who it would make more than just a little bit of sense to be knocking on their current head of recruitment's door this week to see if they can find a new one by this time next week.