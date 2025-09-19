Manly Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic has found himself in the headlines in recent weeks, after it was revealed he was unhappy at the club he has called home for the last decade.\r\n\r\nThe 2021 Dally M winner has been linked with a move to the Super League, and looked likely to depart the Sea Eagles.\r\n\r\nDespite the whirlwind of rumours, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported a bombshell development, with Trbojevic set to remain in Manly for the next few years.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_221831" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 11: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles warms up during the round 10 NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks at 4 Pines Park, on May 11, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n'Turbo' will remain a Sea Eagle, knocking back overseas interest to sign a three-year, $2.5 million extension with the club.\r\n\r\nHe'll remain in the Northern Beaches until 2029, and it's been reported that the deal could increase to $3 million with a broadcast ratchet clause from 2028.\r\n\r\nMore to come…