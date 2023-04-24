The Sea Eagles have confirmed that scans have cleared Tom Trbojevic of serious injury after he left the field with a groin injury on Sunday.

Trbojevic failed to play out Manly's win over the Wests Tigers, leaving the field around the 70 minute mark with what coach Anthony Seibold described post game as a “groin twinge”.

The club confirmed that Trbojevic has suffered a minor adductor injury, but is expected to be named in the 22-man squad this week to take on the Titans.

"Manly Warringah Sea Eagles have today received some positive news on full-back Tom Trbojevic following yesterday's win over the Wests Tigers," the club said.

"Trbojevic left the field in the 70th minute after suffering a groin injury at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

"In wonderful news for the brilliant number one and the Sea Eagles, scans have today confirmed a minor adductor injury.

"Trbojevic will be named in the Manly's 22-man squad on Wednesday to play the Gold Coast Titans at 4 Pines Park on Saturday.

"He will undergo a fitness test later in the week."