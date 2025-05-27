One of the most prominent playmakers off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Toby Sexton has reportedly attracted a new suitor as he is unlikely to remain at the Canterbury Bulldogs beyond this year.

Signed from the Gold Coast Titans, Sexton's career at the Bulldogs got off to a rocky start, which saw him primarily feature in the NSW Cup and sit behind Matt Burton and Drew Hutchison in the pecking order.

However, it didn't take long for the former U19s Junior State of Origin player to turn things around. This saw him quickly promoted to the NRL before having a breakout season in 2024, during which he guided the Bulldogs to the 2024 NRL Finals series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing his red-hot form into this season, the 24-year-old has been a pivotal piece in the Bulldogs' success but has been linked with the exit doors ever since it was revealed that Lachlan Galvin is set to join the club, effective immediately.

With Galvin likely to take his place in the side, Sexton has attracted the interest of the Gold Coast Titans who are in desperate need of a halfback and he has close ties to several of the players and coaching staff due to previously playing there.

"I've heard Gold Coast are interested in him and they are already having a sniff around to see if they can get him before June 30 because they are a club that need a playmaking half," journalist Paul Kent said on Kenty Blitz.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They're looking at him...what that does is that cleans the lines a little bit so there's not that mess there if Sexton and Galvin try and play the same position."

This comes after Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould revealed on Monday evening that while the club are currently not involved in any contract discussions with the halfback and his management, he's "very happy" in what he is doing at the Bulldogs at the moment.

However, he took aim at Sexton's player manager (Tas Bartlett) who reportedly keeps pushing the Belmore-based club to enter contract talks with the playmaker.

"Just firstly on the articles regarding Toby Sexton, I haven't seen them but I'll guarantee you it's the same journalist that's written all the other ones in the last 12 months, who happens to be a friend of the manager who's agitating for Toby Sexton to get re-signed," Gould said on 100% Footy.

"I ignore all that rubbish and I'm ignoring this rubbish. I met with Toby Sexton a number of times in the last month, talking about his football and where he stood contract-wise.

"I didn't want it to be playing on his mind. It's an important decision for us and it's an important decision for Toby.

"We spoke again on Friday and I admitted to him on Friday that the previous day I'd had some discussions with Lachlan Galvin, so we keep our players well informed, we're honest with them.