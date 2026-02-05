The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the re-signing of Cooper Bai on a new deal.

The news caps a great week for the Gold Coast, who also confirmed Tino Fa'asuamaleaui had extended his contract through to the end of 2030 on Wednesday afternoon.

Bai was previously said to have had one foot out the door at the Gold Coast, with the Melbourne Storm making a significant play for his services, but that didn't come to be, with the rising star instead to join the Titans' Top 30 from the start of 2026.

The Titans, intriguingly, did not list a contract length and Zero Tackle's inquiries with the club have, to this stage, gone unanswered.

Zero Tackle however understand the extension is for two years on top of the 2026 campaign he was already signed for, however, it's understood the final year will take the form of a player option.

It means Bai is guaranteed to stay at the Titans until the end of 2027, but could leave for the 2028 season - the same time the PNG Chiefs are due to join the NRL.

The Chiefs, who will be able to negotiate with all players off-contract at the end of 2027 (including those with player options) from November 1, 2026, could well look at Bai as a potential key signing for their first year.

Bai, who debuted with the Titans in Round 27 of the 2025 season, also played for Papua New Guinea in he 2025 Pacific Championships where he quickly became something of a cult hero.

The son of Marcus Bai, who was born in Papua New Guinea and played 13 Tests for the island nation, Cooper will likely forge a long Test career for the Kumuls, but could relocate to Port Moresby in 2028.

In the meantime, Bai said he loved being part of the Titans.

"The Gold Coast has always been my home and I'm proud that will continue," the young forward said in a club statement.

"Making my NRL debut last year for my hometown was a dream come true and the Titans have given me a great opportunity to continue my professional rugby league journey with the close support of my family and friends.

"I love being part of this club and community, and I can't wait to keep working hard and doing my part for the team and the Coast."

Coach Josh Hannay was also glowing with praise for the impressive youngster who will add to his single first-grade game this year.

"Cooper is a player who has worked incredibly hard to earn his NRL opportunity for his hometown," the new club coach said.

"What excites us most is he's yet another player from our pathways that has committed to the future of this club, having been a Titan his entire life.

"He continues to impress with his work ethic, physicality and commitment and brings great energy to our group through his application to training and hunger to better himself every day.

"The sky is the limit for Cooper, and we're excited to see him continue to grow as a player after his debut season."

The Gold Coast-born youngster could begin to add to his career tally of games as soon as Round 1 when the Titans open their season away from home against the Cronulla Sharks.

As it stands, the club will be without near permanent bench figure Jaimin Jolliffe who has suffered an ACL injury, which could open a spot for Bai, although the new six-man bench may have done the job regardless.

Speaking on SEN Radio, former star player and current analyst Matty Johns said he was confident Bai would re-sign the moment Fa'asuamaleaui's contract extension was announced, revealing the influence the club captain has over the Titans' youngsters.

"For (Bai), the moment Tino signed on, I was very, very confident that this player was going to sign," Johns told SEN 1170 Drive.

"He's got a huge influence on the young players up there. (He's a) great leader.

"There's a squad forming there. As I said, the boulder's rolling boys."

The Titans, with the signing of Fa'asuamaleaui and Bai, as well as recent re-signings of Jayden Campbell, AJ Brimson and Beau Fermor, are building positively for the future after at one point having the least number of players signed of any club for 2027 and beyond when Josh Hannay took over the outfit from Des Hasler.