The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed a direct player swap with the Newcastle Knights, confirming that devastating winger Greg Marzhew would be headed down to the Steel City in exchange for dummy-half Chris Randall.

By securing Randall, the Titans have added more depth to the dummy-half role that will be filled by new recruit Sam Verrills – although it leaves the Knights short in the same department.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook spoke about both players in a club release.

“Chris is a hard worker, who has shown what he can do when given the opportunity at NRL level,” Holbrook said.

“Alongside Sam Verrills, Chris adds plenty of depth to the hooking position, which also frees up other players to focus on other roles.

“I also want to thank Greg for his time at the Titans.

“We were able to give Greg his NRL debut here on the coast and he's gone on to play 25 games for the club.

“The move gives both players a chance to play more NRL games and it's exciting for both Greg and Chris heading into 2023.”

This is the second swap deal the Knights have brokered in as many weeks, after already securing the services of Jackson Hastings from Wests Tigers in exchange for David Klemmer.

It's unlikely to be Newcastle's last move, either. Randall's departure leaves them short of depth in the No.9, but they're also still chasing a fullback of high enough calibre to aid their hopes of returning Kalyn Ponga to the halves.