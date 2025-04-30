Gold Coast Titans bench forward Brock Gray's season is over after he sustained an ACL injury during Saturday's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Gray, at 28 years old, was a mature age debutant this year for the Titans at NRL level, surprising the majority when he was named for the club's opening clash of the year against the Canterbury Bulldogs by coach Des Hasler.

A long-term reserve grader who played 129 NSW Cup games before moving to the Titans where he was able to make his first-grade debut, he has been solid off the bench for the Gold Coast over the club's opening seven games of the 2025 campaign.

The Titans, in an official medical update, said Gray will meet with surgeons this week to determine exactly what his rehab journey looks like, but typically ACL injuries see players ruled out for a period of anywhere between nine and twelve months.

The forward, if he is able to recover at the front end of that window, will be back into full training more than a month before the start of the 2026 season, but if things blow out, he could well miss the opening games of next year.

His injury isn't the only problem for the Titans heading into their Magic Round clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs, with Jaimin Jolliffe also out of action after being suspended for a high shot during the heavy loss to North Queensland over the weekend.

David Fifita has also been dropped, with Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Arama Hau and Josiah Pahulu the new faces for the Robina-based outfit who will be desperate to turn their form line around.

Pahulu could be fancied to take Gray's spot more permanently for the remainder of the campaign given his form last year, although he is reportedly set to depart the club at the end of the 2025 campaign.