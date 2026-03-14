The Gold Coast Titans have begun their campaign to start the 2027 NRL season in Las Vegas, hoping to mark the club's 20th year with a historic appearance in Sin City.

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said the club is eager to be part of the league's growing international showcase, but are mindful of their supporters back home, requesting the fixture be scheduled as an away game so it doesn't take a home fixture from their fan base.

“We'd like to take an away game to Vegas because we bring a home game up to Magic Round and we don't want to take another game away from our members, fans, corporates and sponsors,” he said.

“We don't have a preference in who we play... we just want to go.

“We think there's a lot of synergies between the Gold Coast and Las Vegas. There's a fan base on the Coast with a high level of discretionary spend, and we think the support [we'd have] with people travelling over would be significant.

“We're just sitting and waiting to hear and are knocking on the door to find out what's happening. We're excited about how the event went this year, and it's quite extraordinary what the Commission has been able to do over there, and we want to be part of it.

“In saying that, we also know that there are larger things at play.

“We have an NRL program we need to get consistent, that gives our members and fans something to be proud of.

“We want to go to Vegas, but we want to be on the right end of the table over and above going to Vegas.”

The Titans aren't the only Queensland club interested in the trip. The Dolphins have also entered discussions about featuring in the Las Vegas event and have similarly indicated they would prefer to travel as the away team rather than sacrifice a home game.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said the club is prepared if the opportunity arises.

“We want to be an away side, same with the Titans,” Reader said

“Right now, it's about working out which two teams are going to have the home games, and I think Parramatta [have indicated] they want to be a home side.

“From our point of view, our club is ready to go.

“We'll be into our fifth season in 2027, we have a big fan base with a lot of corporate support and I think in the first year when the Broncos went, it was still very new and people didn't quite know, but we now see how big it is and we've got the other half of Brisbane who can't wait to get behind us and go.

“I'm sure for the TV market as well, having a Sydney club play a Brisbane club is an important factor.

“We are currently working through the process with the NRL and waiting to be told who's going.”

The Parramatta Eels are reportedly next in line for a Las Vegas appearance and could potentially face one of the Queensland sides, setting up an Origin-style clash on the international stage.

Several clubs are yet to feature in the NRL's Las Vegas showcase, including the Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm and the incoming expansion side, the Perth Bears. With limited spots available in the annual event, one of those clubs is set to miss out.

While the Vegas discussions continue behind the scenes, attention turns to this weekend's Queensland derby. The Titans will face the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, with Mitchell expecting a fierce contest.

“Both of these teams will turn up to play because they're playing each other in a derby... It's going to be a great day on Sunday," he said.