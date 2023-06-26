The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly given permission for young half Toby Sexton to exit the club.

Rated as one of the best young prospects in the game, Sexton burst onto the scene in late 2021, but struggled enormously last year after being handed the number seven jersey under Justin Holbrook.

Playing in a spine which featured, for the most part, a rookie fullback in Jayden Campbell, AJ Brimson out of position at five-eighth, and a revolving door - none of it great - at dummy half, Sexton couldn't make things work for the Titans.

The Titans ultimately crumbled into the bottom four after playing finals the previous year, and Sexton was dumped to reserve grade at the end of the season for Tanah Boyd in a move which has continued into 2023.

News Corp are now reporting that Sexton, who played first-grade in Round 6 against the St George Illawarra Dragons with a man of the match performance, but hasn't been cited in the top grade otherwise has been given permission to leave the club.

That comes despite QLD Cup form where Sexton has had 12 try involvements in 10 games, also forcing four drop outs and averaging 90 metres run per contest in a strong halves combination for the Tweed Seagulls alongside Thomas Weaver.

The former junior Queensland player could find himself at a new club next year though with the Titans looking to clear salary cap space for the potential arrival of Ben Hunt.

Sexton could well end up being a straight swap to the Dragons as he searches for a kickstart to the rest of his first-grade career.

The Titans, who sacked Justin Holbrook last week in favour of Des Hasler to take over from the start of 2024, have become one of the favourites for Hunt's long-term signature.

The Dragons captain and halfback requested a release from inside Queensland State of Origin camp last week, and while the Dragons have knocked it back to date, it seems almost inevitable he will exit the Red V at the end of the year.

Hunt has spoken regarding his desire to return to Queensland, and the Titans, with Hasler coaching and Kieran Foran the five-eighth, could be the ultimately home for Hunt over the next two years.

For that to happen though, the Titans must get their roster management right, as well as their salary cap, and moving Sexton on would free up some space.

It's believed Sexton is on around $500,000 per season in his deal which expires at the end of next season.