Gold Coast Titans fans can breathe a sigh of relief, with fullback Keano Kini given the all-clear following a scare in last weekend's loss to the Dolphins.\n\nThe Titans fullback was left sore after copping a cork during the game with initial fears eliminated as no serious damage found.\n\nClub medical staff will continue to keep a close eye on him throughout the week.\n\nThe news gets even better, with Jayden Campbell set to return to the side after being sidelined for the past two weeks with a minor hamstring strain.\n\nBoth players are expected to be fit to make the trip to Townsville for Sunday's evening fixture against the Cowboys, where the club will want to get their first win of the season.