The Gold Coast Titans have bid farewell to retiring half Kieran Foran and will now look towards their 2026 halves combinations.

While most fans are expecting to see Jayden Campbell and AJ Brimson don the No. 6 and No. 7 jumpers, it seems the Titans may be keen on a fresh face for the 2026 season.

Melbourne Storm halfback Jonah Pezet has emerged as a potential halfback option for new Titans coach Josh Hannay, albeit just for one season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Hannay is keen on Pezet's services, with hopes he can be an all-out game manager for the Titans.

Pezet is currently stuck behind Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes in Melbourne, although there is no doubt that the young halfback is NRL-ready.

The Titans would reportedly need to free up some cap space if they're to bring the young star onboard, but with Reagen Campbell-Gillard, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, and David Fifita all likely on their way out, they could squeeze him in for a year.

If a deal were to go through, both sides would need to iron out a few conflicts of interest, including whether Pezet would be allowed to play against Melbourne and whether he could be recalled home early if the Storm suffered injuries.

It would likely be a win-win for both clubs if the move were to eventuate, as well as for Pezet, who is ready to be a starting halfback in the NRL.