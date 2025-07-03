The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the departure of long-term recruitment manager Ezra Howe, with the key off-field figure linked with a move to another NRL club.

Joining the Titans in 2019, Howe has not only helped junior pathways at the club but has been their recruitment manager, bringing in several new players to the club and discovering previously undiscovered talent.

Howe's departure comes after he has been linked with a move to the Perth Bears as they look to build their roster in the coming months when several players hit the open market on November 1 for the 2027 NRL season.

A former coach of the Junior Kiwis and assistant coach of the New Zealand Kiwis, Howe has a long history with Meninga, which is likely to give him the upper hand in landing the job.

Previously with Meninga at the Canberra Raiders, Howe has been with the Gold Coast Titans since 2019, where he has made a significant contribution to the Titans' Elite Development squad and pathways system for players at the Under-16s and Under-18s levels.

"Howe will finish up his duties at the Titans effective immediately," a statement from the Gold Coast Titans read.

"The club wishes Ezra and his family all the best for the future and thank him for the significant contribution he has made over a long period of time on the Gold Coast.

"His replacement will be announced in due course."