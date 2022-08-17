After a drought-breaking win over Manly that has taken them off the bottom of the NRL ladder (for now), Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook believes the club is in a healthy position despite a disastrous 2022 campaign.

The Titans’ strong display against Manly ended a 10-game losing streak, and Holbrook says the club is firing on all cylinders off the field, with young players on the cusp of the NRL squad set to give fans a reason to get excited.

“We all know it’s a great nursery for rugby league (on the Gold Coast),” Holbrook said on SEN's Sportsday NSW.

“A lot of good kids get pinched out of the area.

“We’ve put a lot of our money into junior development and we’re keeping all our best kids.

“We’ve had three kids in the Australian Schoolboys this year, and seven in the Queensland side.

“The next few years, we’re going to see a lot of good players coming through that system. It’s hard at the minute because we’re not doing well at the top, but with what’s coming through it’s really exciting.

The Titans have been criticised for their decision to release Jamal Fogarty, entrusting the team’s attack to young halves Toby Sexton, Tanah Boyd and AJ Brimson, who’ve each struggled for consistency at times.

One player finding his feet is Beau Fermor, who scored two tries in the big win and has been one of the club’s most impressive performers throughout a disappointing campaign.

“The one great quality all the best players have is their work ethic,” said Holbrook.

“Beau, from pre-season, came top two in all our runs and competes really hard which is what we need more of.

“He’s still got a lot of improvement in him which is exciting. I definitely think he’ll get himself a Queensland 17 jumper.”

The Titans have a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time in a year when they take on the Dragons in Wollongong on Sunday. Kick-off is at 2.00pm.