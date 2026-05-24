Melbourne Storm and Queensland Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster sat out of training on Sunday.

He is currently dealing with soreness, but is in no doubt for Origin 1 on Wednesday.

Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui fronted the media and was asked questions regarding Munster not training with the team.

The Maroons' enforcer had a playful, comedic response to the questions.

"Yeah, I think he's getting old," he said to the media with a laugh.

"He's just had some soreness, and he's getting looked after."

Sydney Roosters centre Robert Toia is also currently going through concussion protocols after suffering a category-two head knock during Magic Round.

Under the guidelines, he is undertaking light, symptom-limiting exercises and undergoing testing to fully clear him, rather than participating in full-contact team training.

"[Rob Toia] will be okay," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"Everything I've seen at training, he's doing his job for us. He looks good."

Cameron Munster and Robert Toia are expected to play in the first game of the series on Wednesday, May 27, in Sydney.