It has been revealed that the Parramatta Eels have until the middle of June to determine the future of winger Josh Addo-Carr.

The veteran former State of Origin and Australian Test winger joined the Eels during the off-season on a career-saving deal after being sacked by the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of 2024.

His one-year deal for 2025 also had an option in the club's favour attached to it in 2026, but until now, it was unclear when that had to be taken by.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Corp are reporting the blue and gold have until mid June - approximately another six weeks - to determine whether they want Addo-Carr to remain with the club in 2026.

If it is not taken by then, the star winger would be able to head to the open market and test his value around the competition.

There is also the chance, given Addo-Carr's form where he has scored five tries in five games, that Parramatta aim to work out a completely new contract with the 29-year-old to lock him in beyond the end of 2026 and take him away from being able to negotiate again from November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

A walk-up starter for the Eels, Addo-Carr joined the club with the blue and gold needing reinforcements in the outside back, something they achieved over the off-season with Zac Lomax also joining the men from Western Sydney.

Addo-Carr has scored five tries in five games for the Eels while also producing similar output - 122 metres per game - as he has for much of his career, despite playing in a Parramatta side who have been well beaten more often than they haven't.