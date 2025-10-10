The Wests Tigers saw an improved 2025 campaign, however, were somewhat light on forward depth outside of Terrell May, and were desperate to bring in another big man through the middle for 2026.

They have since done so, with the club announcing the signing of experienced prop Bunty Afoa for the 2026 NRL season, adding size, leadership and consistency to their forward pack.

Afoa, who has played 145 first-grade games for the New Zealand Warriors since debuting in 2016, joins the Tigers on a one-year deal.

Known for his damaging carries and tireless defensive work, Afoa's inclusion is expected to have an immediate impact on the Tigers' young middle rotation.

“I'm excited about the chance to come into a new environment and take the opportunity the Tigers have given me,” Afoa said in a club statement.

“In seeing what's been happening at the club and speaking with Benji, it's an exciting time to be involved and I'm looking forward to playing my part next season.

“It'll be great to get around the group and get to know the boys for pre-season. I can't wait to get started.”

Tigers head coach Benji Marshall said Afoa's professionalism and experience would be a valuable addition both on and off the field.

“We're excited to have Bunty joining us for 2026,” Marshall said.

“He brings experience and qualities that will really benefit our squad.”

Marshall commended his new recruit's mindset and reputation, admitting his side has needed a man of Afoa's status in their locker room.

“He's got a great character and is widely respected around the league, not just for the way he plays, but how he carries himself on and off the field,” he said.

“That's really important for anyone we bring to the club.

“We're looking forward to welcoming Bunty and his family to the Tigers in 2026.”

The 29-year-old brings a wealth of experience and will provide much-needed depth through the middle as the club continues to build under Benji Marshall.

Afoa arrives at Concord following a standout campaign with the Warriors, where he played a crucial role in the club's 2025 Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Premiership and NRL State Championship victories.

Afoa's signing is the latest move in the Tigers' forward recruitment drive, as Marshall continues to reshape his pack with a focus on work ethic, resilience, and consistency heading into the 2026 campaign.