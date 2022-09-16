Though he’s off-contract this year and hasn’t played a game since 2021, the Wests Tigers have shown their faith in winger Tommy Talau, with the club reportedly set to offer the 22-year-old a contract extension despite missing the entire season through injury, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Heralded as one of the game’s rising stars prior to suffering the devastating blow, Talau is the son of former Kiwi and Samoan international Willie Talau. He’s been missing from the NRL in 2022 as he recovers from a devastating knee injury suffered at the end of 2021.

Talau has proven himself a proficient try scorer for the Concord club, with 19 four-pointers to his name from just 35 NRL appearances. He scored his first career double in just his third match, against the Canterbury Bulldogs, who he represented at junior level.

His effort and application caught the eye of then-coach Michael Maguire, who heaped praise on the talented youngster.

“He’s a quality kid,” Maguire said, early in Talau’s career back in 2020.

“He has probably played more in the centres or the back-row, but I put him on the wing a couple of weeks ago and he shined for us. I think he’s found a perfect spot there, which is good.”