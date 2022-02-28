The Wests Tigers will be forced to begin the 2022 NRL season without hooker Jacob Liddle, who suffered a knee injury during Friday night's trial against the Sydney Roosters.

Coming of the field during the first half, immediate concern was expressed for Liddle, with scans then taken on the knee.

The club have now confirmed in a statement Liddle has suffered a PCL injury and will miss between four and six weeks.

"Hooker Jacob Liddle suffered a knee injury during the first half of the side’s win at Central Coast Stadium," the statement read.

"Scans on Liddle’s knee have revealed a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) tear, with club medical staff expecting the 25-year-old to miss between four and six weeks with the injury."

It'll mean Liddle, at best, could hope to return in Round 3, but could be delayed as far as Round 5 or 6. That means he will miss the Tigers opener against the Storm, as well as likely matches against the Knights, Warriors, Titans, Sharks and Eels over the following weeks.

Liddle has suffered multiple knee injuries previously, preventing the 25-year-old from making more appearances, his career limited to 63 games in five full seasons at the club.

Jake Simpkin will likely take the number nine jersey in his absence for the opening weeks of the season, with it then to be a fight between the duo as to who will continue to run out at dummy half.

Joining Liddle on the sidelines to start the season will be Tommy Talau, Adam Doueihi and Asu Kepaoa, who are all due back in the first half of the year, while Shawn Blore is out for the season with an ACL injury.