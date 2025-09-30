The Wests Tigers have confirmed their list of player departures at the end of the 2025 season will total six, leaving none off-contract heading into next year.

Solomona Faataape and Charlie Staines (both Catalans Dragons) were already locked in to leave the joint-venture at the end of 2025, while Tallyn Da Silva (Parramatta Eels) and Lachlan Galvin (Canterbury Bulldogs) both left in the middle of the season and were not included on the six-player list.

The four new names to be confirmed as departures from the Tigers are Brent Naden, Justin Matamua, Josh Feledy and Brandon Tumeth.

Naden may come as the biggest shock, with reports throughout the year that he was set to re-sign on a new contract with the outfit.

That came after the club's recruitment team and coaching staff changed their mind over his future, having previously indicated he would not be retained.

That is now the case, and the outside back will be searching for a new club.

Justin Matamua is the other name on the list with more than single-digit first-grade experience, with the young forward impressing, but falling down the pecking order at Concord in 2025.

He has played 14 NRL games, but didn't take to the park at the top level in 2025.

Josh Feledy and Brandon Tumeth had both worked their way through the club's pathways, but failed to crack anything approaching regular first-grade.

Tumeth, a 22-year-old second-rower, made his NRL debut in 2023 but failed to add another game, while Feledy also debuted in 2023, added another two games in 2024, and then failed to play first-grade in 2025.

The Tigers already have a full squad of 30 for 2026 following the recent additions of Javon Andrews, Ethan Roberts and Mavrik Geyer, with the club also welcoming Jock Madden and Kai Pearce-Paul.

They will likely have a solitary spot opened up if Jayden Sullivan remains with the South Sydney Rabbitohs into 2026 after playing there on loan in 2025.